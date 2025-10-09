Wendell Jones

Wendell Eugene Jones, son of David and Lillian (Houck) Jones, was born on March 6, 1937 at a hospital in Osceola. He passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines on October 2, 2025 at 88 years of age.

Wendell received his education and graduated from the Van Wert High School in 1955. On June 23, 1956, Wendell was united in marriage to Charlotte Ann Horton and they recently celebrated 69 years of marriage. Three children, Debbra, Wendell Jr. and Maria, blessed this union and they called Van Wert home for more than six decades. His role as grandpa to nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren was one of the highlights of his life. He found delight in family gatherings and loved showing off his homemade ice cream and smoked meat skills for everyone, a memory that’ll be cherished forever. His playful banter will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Wendell worked, and retired after 30 years of service, at John Deere Des Moines Works. He was a faithful member of the Van Wert Christian Church and through recent years the Weldon Christian Church. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners for many years. In Wendell’s youth he showed cattle with 4-H, and continued the 4-H tradition with his children. In earlier years, softball, amateur boxing, go-kart and stock car racing, camping and water skiing, and dancing were a big part of his life. Remodeling the house, working on and rebuilding cars for his kids and grandchildren, and gardening were a few more of his favorite past times throughout his lifetime.

Preceding Wendell in death were his beloved wife, Charlotte; son, Wendell Jr.; parents, David and Lillian Jones; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Cecil and Cleo Horton; brothers Walter Jones, Worth Jones (Viola), Warren Jones; sisters Wynette Van Dyke (Glen), Winona Crawford (John); sister-in-law Wilma Fry (Gene); brothers-in-law Bob Kent, Robert Horton (Paula) (Joyce) and Freddie Timmons.

Wendell leaves to cherish his memory daughters, Deb Pontier of Overland Park, KS and Maria (Rich) Parker of Altoona, IA; grandchildren Kyle (Sara) Pontier of Issaquah, WA, Adam (Jennifer) Pontier of Overland Park, KS, Sarah (Colin) Ackerman of Chicago, IL, Hillary (Blake) Saffels of Overland Park, KS, Wendy (Chad) Cline of Carlisle, IA, Dustin Hamell of Carlisle, IA, Jessica Hamell of Altoona, IA, Nathan (Samantha) Parker of Iowa City, IA and Jeremy Parker of West Des Moines, IA; great grandchildren Chase and Ayla Cline (Carlisle, IA), Max Hamell (Carlisle, IA), Mason Parker (Iowa City, IA), Judah, Jasper and Julian Pontier (Issaquah, WA), Annabelle, Sadie and Peter Pontier (Overland Park, KS), Margot Ackerman (Chicago, IL), and Emerson, Lillian and Olivia Saffels (Overland Park, KS). He is also survived by his sisters, Wanda Jones, Willene (Lawrie) Arthur, and Kay Kent; sister-in-law Carolyn Timmons; very special friends and bonus children, Kelly & Mike Blanchard, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Tuesday October 7, 2025 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jim Lane and Pastor Todd Carroll officiating.

Wendell’s family will greet friends from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday, October 6, 2025 at Kale Funeral Home.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Wendell’s tribute wall beginning at 1:00 pm, Tuesday.

Interment will be in the Van Wert Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, Wendell’s family suggests memorials to the Weldon Christian Church or the Van Wert Community Center.

