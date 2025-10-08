Larry Charles Lamb, 75, of Ridgeway, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, October 5, 2025 at Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany, Missouri.

Larry was born on July 10, 1950 in Osceola, Iowa to Charles Eli and Mildred Maxine (Pettis) Lamb. He grew up in Osceola and graduated from Osceola High School in 1968. He was married to Marcia Johnson and together they had three children: Michelle, Travis, and Dustin. He worked for the Chevrolet dealership in Chariton, Iowa and at the junkyard in Van Wert, Iowa where he was always able to get old tractors that came in. He was married to Janice “Jan” Bennett on January 18, 1994. Together they raised Ryan, Todd, and Jacob Scott Andrew.

Larry was a horse bronc rider, enjoyed coon hunting, trading dogs, but mostly enjoyed fishing.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Maxine Lamb; wife, Marcia Lamb; step son, Todd Andrew; and sister, Karen. He is survived by his wife, Jan Lamb; children, Michelle, Travis, and Dustin; step sons, Ryan Andrew and Jacob Andrew; grandchildren, Brandon, Megan, Tia, Julian, Bailee, Liam, Tatum, Cooper, Brayden, Tristyn, and Alyssa; great grandchildren, Easton, Amryn, Keara, Eli, and Ally; and sisters, Linda and Marla.

Larry has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home. The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date. Online condolences can be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.