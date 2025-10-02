Jack Browns

Jack Roger Browns, 82, of Murray, Iowa passed away on Monday September 29, 2025. Born in Murray in 1942, he was the second youngest of eight children of Richard Alfred Browns and Opal Grace Carter. Jack graduated from Murray High School in 1961, as a three-sport letter athlete with a perfect attendance record. He was proud to have run the mile in the Drake Relays as a senior in high school.

Service was a way of life for the family, and Jack served four years in the US Navy from 1962-1966 as a Machinist Mate aboard the USS Allagash, with tours of duty in the Mediterranean, Caribbean and South America. He talked of visiting Brazil, Greece, Italy, Holland, France, the Virgin Islands and many other exciting places.

Following his military service, he lived with several of his brothers in various places, until he landed in Marshalltown, Iowa and began his career as a plumber. This became a job that turned into his passion for the next 57 years! He worked for several Marshalltown plumbing companies, with the longest tenure being Mel Hartwig Plumbing and Heating, which was sold to his last employer Kapaun and Brown of Marshalltown. Jack was a plumber until age 78 – he took pride in going to work serving his community every day, including service calls on nights and weekends. People would call the shop and insist they send Jack to solve their plumbing issue, because they knew he did the best work.

Jack married Falma Joan Beardsley in 1976, and they raised their two boys in Marshalltown. He loved his family and time with loved ones, enjoyed fishing (most recently with his granddaughter Eliana), doing puzzles, taking the car for drives, and he was a lifelong fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes. He watched or listened to every football and basketball game he could.

Jack is survived by his loving wife, Falma Joan Browns, son Scott (Ansley) of Houston, TX, son Andrew (Megan) of Caledonia, MN and their daughter Eliana, sister Shirley Scadden of Rembrandt, IA, brother Dick Browns of Greeley, CO, sister-in-law Ellen Browns (Jay) of Murray, IA, and his niece who was a daughter to him Sherri Chew (Monty) of Murray, IA and their children Hailey (Jimmy), Jayda, and Keegan.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bob (Jean), Jim (Mildred), Darrel (Marge), Joe (Martha), brother-in-law Arvid, sister-in-law Carol Ann, nephew Lonnie and niece Mary.

Jack was also loved by many other nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola, Saturday October 4, 2025 at 11:00 am with Pastor Danny McNeal officiating.

The family will greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, October 4, 2025 at Kale Funeral Home.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Jack’s tribute wall beginning at 11:00 am, Saturday.

Interment will be in the Murray Cemetery

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com