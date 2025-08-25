Charlotte Jones

Charlotte Ann Jones, daughter of Hubert Cecil Horton and Cleo Grace (Pearcy) Horton, was born on January 21, 1939, at the family farm near Woodburn, Iowa and later grew up at the family farm southwest of the Lacelle, Iowa country store. She passed away peacefully at the Clarke County Hospital Hospice on August 23, 2025, at 86 years of age.

Charlotte received her early education at Knox #9 country school and later attended Osceola High School. On June 23, 1956, Charlotte was united in marriage to Wendell Eugene Jones, and they recently celebrated 69 years of marriage. Three children, Debbra, Wendell Jr. and Maria blessed this union, and they called Van Wert home for more than six decades. Her role as grandmother to nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren was a highlight of her life. She always found delight in family gatherings and cooking for everyone. Family Christmas with ham balls is a memory that’ll be cherished forever.

Charlotte was a faithful member of the Van Wert Christian Church and through recent years the Weldon Christian Church. In earlier years, camping and water skiing were a big part of her life. Over the years, she found an abundance of joy and community as a member of Eastern Star, her bridge club and the Weldon Christian Church. Quilting, sewing, crocheting, flowers, gardening and dancing were some of her favorite past times throughout her lifetime.

Preceding Charlotte in death were son, Wendell Jr.; parents, Cecil and Cleo Horton, father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Lillian Jones; sister Wilma Fry (Gene); brother Robert Horton (Paula) (Joyce); brothers-in-law Fred Timmons, Walter Jones, Worth Jones (Viola), Warren Jones, Bob Kent; sisters-in-law Wynette Van Dyke (Glen), Winona Crawford (John).

Charlotte leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Wendell; daughters Deb Pontier of Overland Park, KS and Maria (Rich) Parker of Altoona; grandchildren Kyle (Sara) Pontier of Issaquah, WA, Adam (Jennifer) Pontier of Overland Park, KS, Sarah (Colin) Ackerman of Chicago, IL, Hillary (Blake) Saffels of Overland Park, KS, Wendy (Chad) Cline of Carlisle, IA, Dustin Hamell of Carlisle, IA, Jessica Hamell of Altoona, IA, Jeremy Parker of West Des Moines, IA, and Nathan (Samantha) Parker of Iowa City, IA; great grandchildren Chase and Ayla Cline (Carlisle, IA), Max Hamell (Carlisle, IA), Mason Parker (Iowa City, IA), Judah, Jasper and Julian Pontier (Issaquah, WA), Annabelle, Sadie and Peter Pontier (Overland Park, KS), Margot Ackerman (Chicago, IL), and Emerson, Lillian and Olivia Saffels (Overland Park, KS). She is also survived by her twin sister, Carolyn Timmons; sisters-in-law Wanda Jones, Willene (Lawrie) Arthur, and Kay Kent; very special friends and bonus daughter, Kelly & Mike Blanchard, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Wednesday August 27, 2025 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jim Lane officiating.

Charlotte’s family will greet friends prior to the services from 1:00 until 2:00 at Kale Funeral Home.

Eastern Star services will follow the services.

Interment will be in the Van Vert Cemetery, following the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go to the family to be used in thanking the exceptional caregivers who cared for Charlotte in her last days.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Charlotte’s tribute wall beginning at 2:00 pm, Wednesday.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com