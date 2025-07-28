Alice Woods, daughter of Jesse Ottuban Davison and Pansey Marie (Huss) Davison was born September 27, 1925, in Murray, Iowa, and passed from this life Monday, July 7, 2025, at the Clarke County Hospital in Osceola, Iowa at 99 years of age.

Alice grew up in the Murray/Osceola area and graduated from Osceola High School. She was united in marriage to Everett Arden Woods, August 3, 1946, in Osceola, she was a loving wife and homemaker. Alice worked at Snowdon’s for 17 years and was a seamstress, making many dresses and doing alterations for many many years. She was a member of the Calvary Bible Church. Her kindness will be greatly missed. She was also a member for 52 years of the Sarah Rebekah Lodge #57.

Those relatives who preceded Alice in death were her husband Everett, parents, Jesse and Pansey Davison, brothers Vern Davison, Glen Davison, and Keith Davison, Herb Davison and her sisters, Lucille Beasley and Donna Davison and her nieces Shirley Cartwright and Ruth Kimmel.

Alice leaves to cherish her memory; many nieces and nephews; Linda (Jerry) Depue, Ron (Rose) Davison, Laura (Tim) Davison, Becky Burgin, Dennis (Laura) Davison, Garry Davison, Rhonda (Jack) Stewart, Sandra Page, Pamela Jo (Steven) Hennefent, Julie (Larry) Mohr, Amy (Rod Stone) Reid, Beverly (Dave) Hill and Betty Flores, as well as other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Services were held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Friday July 11, 2025 at 1:30 pm with Pastor Mark Deford officiating. Memorial Contributions may be directed to Leon Bible Church in Leon, Iowa. A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Alice’s tribute wall. Interment was held at the Maple Hill Cemetery

