Lonnie Baughman

Lonnie George “Spike” Baughman, 86 of New Virginia, Iowa passed away peacefully at the Taylor House on Wednesday July 2, 2025, due to complications from a stroke. His last days were spent at the Taylor House with family and friends by his side.

Lonnie was born at home on June 26, 1939, to Clyde and Rosa (McIntosh) Baughman. He grew up in New Virginia, Iowa, attended New Virginia Consolidated School and graduated in 1957. It was in New Virginia that he met his “present” wife Joyce Freeman. Lonnie and Joyce were married on June 25, 1961, and to this union, their daughter Brenda and son Brent were born. Lonnie was drafted into the army in 1961 and was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas and Germany. He served his country honorably for 2 years. Upon his return to New Virginia, Lonnie went to barber school and learned all the tricks of the trade. He worked a short time in Des Moines at a barber shop prior to opening his own shop in Truro, Iowa in 1969. Later, Lonnie opened a second location in New Virginia, Iowa as well. He would split his week between the two locations. Lonnie worked long days in the barber shops to provide for his family. He worked as a barber for over 55 years, never truly retiring.

Lonnie will forever be remembered as a kind, gentle, and caring soul with “a little” bit of orneriness mixed in. Growing up as the youngest child, he was taught that family was important at a very young age. Lonnie learned a lot from his mother’s example; he developed his quiet strength and compassion for others.

All around the Interstate 35 community and beyond, you hear stories of Spike the barber. Over 55 years, he cut hair for many generations. Spike never had set hours for his customers. If someone walked in about closing time, he always told them he was available to cut their hair before going home. It did not matter to Spike if some were unable to pay him at the time. He was always there to help his fellow man. At the end of the day, Spike always made sure he took his time with each of his customers. His attention to detail and pride in his work led to many repeat customers.

His quiet strength shined through in many ways. As a husband, he was the strong peacemaker that kept his family grounded. As a dad, he was willing to let his kids do things on their own but was ready to step in when needed. As a friend, he would laugh with you in good times and stand beside you through the not so good times. He had a rare ability to make anyone he encountered feel seen, heard, and validated.

Family was always the most important part of his life. He worked hard to provide, and he took time to support his kids and grandkids’ activities. He was a great supporter and someone who would always listen when you needed to talk. Lonnie was never too busy to help with his grandkids. He had many grandad and grandkid days with each one of them. He enjoyed putting them on the school bus, watching them at ball games, and attending their many activities. Lonnie also enjoyed watching Iowa Hawkeye football games or Chicago Cub baseball games with them as well. The grandkids always knew that Grandad loved his popcorn, candy bars, pies, peanut butter ice cream, and really anything with peanut butter in it. Grandad had a sweet tooth like no other, but he would always share with his grandkids.

He loved to have fun, be ornery and joke with anyone that he would meet. His non-stop story telling is something many of us will remember. With Lonnie, you never knew until you saw the mischievous little twinkle in his eye if he was telling you the truth or making it up as he went along.

Lonnie’s legacy is not just in the customers he had served over the years, but in the many lives he touched throughout his life. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter Brenda (Scott) Woods; son Brent (Jennifer) Baughman; grandchildren Zachery (Danielle) Woods, Megan (Jake) Ricker, Ross, Trey and Kade Baughman, Greatgrandchildren Lillian, Rylee, and Baby Woods, and Emmet and Gunner Ricker; sister Shirley Oglesbee; sister-in-law Dolores Marie Glafka and many nieces and nephews who adored him. And not to be forgotten… Lucky, his beloved dog and second son. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Baughman; his parents Clyde and Rosa Baughman, his parent-in-laws Ross & Edna Freeman-Warner and Don Warner; brother Bob Baughman; brothers in law Harry Oglesbee, Dan Beardsley; sisters-in-law Patricia Beardsley, Jeanine Wood; nephews Kelly Baughman, Rick Wood, Tony Bennett, Zach Drinovsky and nieces Cindy Wood and Julia Morin.

Funeral Services will be Monday, July 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola.

Spike’s family will greet friends on Sunday afternoon from 4:00 until 7:00 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola.

Interment will be in the New Virginia Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the New Virginia American Legion and the Iowa Army Honor Guard.

A Tailgate Party Celebrating Spike’s Life at the Gerry Allen Memorial Park will follow the interment.

Everyone is invited to wear you favorite Hawkeye or Cubs apparel to visitation and funeral.

Memorials may be directed to the City of New Virginia dedicated to the New Virginia Walking and Biking Trail or the Pink Tractor Foundation.