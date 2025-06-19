Douglas Garner

Douglas Carl Garner, son of Marilyn Jean Garner and Richard “Dick” Glen Garner passed away on May 27, 2025. He was born on October 9, 1958, in Des Moines, Iowa. Doug was blessed with a carefree, hard-working, loyal, and loving spirit. He took great pride in his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as they were his greatest accomplishment.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marilyn and Dick Garner.

Doug is survived by those who brought him the most joy: his children - Leslie Rosenkrantz, Joe Burkhead (Justin) of Jacksonville, NC; Danette Weiler (Nathan) of Remsen, IA; Alyse Grimm (Dave) of Saint Joseph, MO; Bobbi Jo Harrell (Warren) of Jacksonville, NC; Mindi Terrell of Urbandale, IA; Misty Tyler (Jason) Seaford, DE; Michelle Butcher of Sanborn, IA; Dustin Garner (Jennifer) of Marcus, IA; Austin West (Alexis) Beulaville, NC; Dannelle West of Weldon, IA; Julie west of Weldon, IA; Samuel West of Seaford, DE along with 20 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 3 brothers, Mike Garner (Elaine) of Laurel, MT; Steve Garner (Sandy) of Osceola, IA, David Garner (Diana) of Osceola, IA and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The family invites you to a Celebration of Life at Osceola Eagles, located at 2329 N. Main St., Osceola, Iowa, on July 25th, 2025, from 5 PM to 8 PM.

A private burial will take place at Bethel Chapel Cemetery.