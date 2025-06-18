Garry Bervan Boles, age 82, of Grand River, Iowa, the son of Mansel Lavon and Vera Ellen (West) Boles, was born July 6, 1942, at Osceola, Iowa. He passed from this life at the Decatur County Hospital in Leon, Iowa on June 15, 2025.

Garry grew up and attended school in Grand River, Iowa, graduating from Grand River High School in 1960. He served nearly two years in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged on February 26, 1966, he returned to Grand River and started farming with his dad and brother, Bernell.

On July 2, 1971, he was united in marriage to Connie Sue Brenton. They were blessed with daughter, Tracy, and son, Todd. The family lived at Grand River except for a few years. When not working the land or taking care of his livestock and machinery, Garry enjoyed fishing and hunting. In later years he loved to do jigsaw puzzles, watch “Gunsmoke” on television, and spend time with his grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Connie Boles in 2016; and brother, Bernell Boles in 2019. Survivors include his children, Tracy Link of Mount Ayr, Iowa and Todd Boles and companion, Julie Waddell, of Davis City, Iowa; six grandchildren, Aarrich Boles, Alisha Link & Brandon Thompson, Alayna Link, Kenny & Katie Boles, Kendra Boles & Jake Aschan, and Taylor & Stephanie Waddell; nine great grandchildren, Aaleah, Warren, Currick, Cash, Cameo, Brooke, Avery, Kolby, and Rory; sister-in-law, Peggy Boles of Grand River; nieces, Penny & Rob Fulton and Joleen & Rick Rush; nephew, Raydean & Deanne Boles; and other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Slade - O’Donnell Funeral Home in Leon, Iowa at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 24, 2025, with Pastor Rick Hawkins officiating. Burial will be in the Grand River Cemetery, Grand River, Iowa. Visitation is Monday at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. with family receiving friends 5 - 7 p.m.