James “Jim” Jameson

James Emmett “Jim” Jameson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at Clarke County Hospital in Osceola, Iowa, at the age of 89. Born on June 5, 1936, in Wapello County, Iowa, Jim was the son of Emmett Joseph Jameson and Mary Cecelia Ramsey Jameson.

Jim spent his formative years in Ottumwa, Iowa, where he graduated from Walsh Catholic High School in May of 1954. On November 12, 1955, he was united in marriage to Jacquelyne “Jackie” L. Bragg in Ottumwa, Iowa. Together, they raised three children: Paul, Mary, and David. Throughout their life together, Jim and Jackie made their home in Ottumwa, Creston, Iowa and Trenton, Missouri, before eventually settling in Osceola, Iowa.

Jim was known for his dedication to his work and community. He began his career at Paul Beatty’s tire shop, Clarke County Tire in Osceola, eventually buying the business and becoming the owner of Osceola Tire in 1989. Jim successfully operated the shop for many years, earning the respect and trust of those in the community. After closing his tire shop, he continued to share his expertise by managing the tire shop for Farm and Home until his full retirement.

A devoted fan of Hawkeye sports, Jim enjoyed cheering for his favorite teams and sharing that passion with family and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Jackie, in 1992; his son, Paul Jameson; his brothers, John and Mike Jameson; brother-in-law, Frank Widmar; and great-grandson, Gavin James Werner.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary (Tom) Werner of Murray, IA; his son, David (Helen) Jameson of Nixa, MO; grandchildren, TJ (Katie) Werner of Bondurant, IA, Jeffrey William Werner of Murray, IA, and Katie Werner of Osceola, IA; great-grandchildren, Logan Jeffrey Werner, Grace Ann Werner, Owen Thomas Werner, Drake Read Werner, Cora Marie Werner, and Max Emmet Werner. Also surviving are his sisters, Mary Ann Widmar of Minneapolis, MN, and Betsy (Don) Melchiori of Gardenville, NV; sisters-in-law, Dixie Jameson of Des Moines, IA, and Betty Jameson of MN, and friend Dori Blaine; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.

A memorial service to celebrate Jim’s life will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 1:00 pm, with Pastor Brian McCracken officiating. The family will greet friends at a reception following the service. Interment will take place at a later date in Ottumwa Cemetery.

The family invites those who knew and loved Jim to share their condolences online at www.kalefuneralhome.com.