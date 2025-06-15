Scott Christensen

Scott Alan Christensen, 63, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, passed away Jan. 1, 2025.

Born in Ames on March 3, 1961, Scott graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1979 and Southwest Community College in 1980. Scott was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America, Mississippi Valley Council where he earned his Eagle Scout rank. Scott volunteered with the Boy Scouts into his adult life. Scott lived in Norwalk until 2024. Scott retired from Miller Products in 2022.

He is survived by his mother Jane (Chizek) Christensen, sister Michelle (Christensen) O’Brien (Ray), nephews, Camden Rock and Joseph Rock and niece Finley Rock.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Larry Christensen.

Memorials can be made in his name to the Boy Scouts of America, Mississippi Valley Council with money for Camp Eastman.

A Celebration of Scott’s life for friends and family will be held June 28, 2025, from 1-3 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Moose Lodge.

To share memories and condolences online, please visit www.fitzeraldfh.com.