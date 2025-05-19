Glenn Behrens

Glenn “Beanie” Behrens, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and lifelong farmer & cattle producer, passed away peacefully at his home on May 16, 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Templeton. The Celebrant will be Fr. Terry Roder. Music will be by Hannah Kerkhoff and the Templeton Men’s Choir. Mass Servers will be Hannah Pietig and Nathan Pietig. Lector for the Funeral Mass will be Chris Behrens. Gift Bearers will be Brenna O’Donnell, Brian Behrens, and Bruce Behrens. Eucharistic Minister will be Ken Behrens. Casket Bearers will be Jed Behrens, R.J. Pietig, Zach Behrens, Chris Nemetz, Curt Behrens, and Cory Pietig. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Templeton.

A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday at the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll with a rosary at 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for Behren’s family at www.sharpfuneral.com.

Born on October 7, 1953, and raised near Templeton, Iowa, Glenn was the son of Harry and Dorothy (Kraus) Behrens. Glenn followed in the footsteps of his father, Harry, embracing a life rooted in farming and community. In 1981, he married the love of his life, Susan Krajewski. Together, they raised their three children on the family farm near Templeton, instilling in them the values of hard work, integrity, and love for the land.

In 2013, Glenn and Sue moved to Murray, Iowa, where they continued their farming legacy. Glenn managed cow-calf pairs, raised and fed cattle, and built a peaceful haven for his family. Most days were happily spent at Sale Barns doing what he loved as an Order Buyer. His passion for livestock was evident in every aspect of his life.

Nothing brought him more joy than his seven grandchildren. Whether it was tractor rides, feeding the farm cats, fishing, or simply sharing stories, Glenn cherished every moment with his “buddies” and “lucky ducks.”

Glenn was preceded in death by an infant son, Brett; parents, Harry and Dorothy Behrens; parents-in-law, Norbert and Cresentia “Sancy” Krajewski; and two sisters-in-law, Margaret Fries and Barbara Krajewski.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sue; his children and grandchildren: Brenna (Hugh), Lauren, John, and Ryan O’Donnell; Brian (Katie), Carson and Nolan Behrens; and Bruce (Keeley), Calvin and Cameron Behrens. He is also survived by his siblings and their families: Randy (Jean) Behrens, Ken (Vic) Behrens, Jayne (Kevin) Pietig, Dave (Patsy) Behrens, Connie (Dan) Holmes, and Keith (Marianne) Behrens.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made toward establishing a future scholarship for youth pursuing careers in livestock management.