Lisa Wallace, a cherished member of her community, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2025, in Des Moines, Iowa, at the age of 71. Born on May 10, 1953, in Centerville, Iowa, she lived a life devoted to family, music, and service.

Lisa’s passion for music was evident throughout her extensive career. She was a performer from a very early age, singing and playing instruments on stages throughout the Midwest, some of her best memories were while playing with her family’s band, The Exline Family. Lisa was a musician who dedicated herself over 38 years to teaching music. Her love for education also led her to teach at Grant City, MO, Moravia, Carroll Kuemper, and Clarke Community School, where she retired. Beyond her professional commitments, Lisa shared her musical talents by playing regularly at nursing homes and serving as an organist and pianist for many years at the Osceola United Methodist Church.

Her interests extended far beyond music. Lisa was known for her involvement with the Clarke Area Arts Council, her dedication as a Meals for the Heartland volunteer, and her numerous acts of kindness, such as sponsoring children abroad and donating blood regularly. Her organized spirit and love for gardening were well-known to those close to her, and she took great joy in being a cat lover and a very social individual. With a great sense of humor and a listening ear, she made everyone around her feel special.

Lisa’s family meant everything to her, and she seldom turned down an opportunity to spend time with them or attend events. Her support for the arts and her warm, welcoming nature left a lasting impact on all who knew her.

Those relatives who preceded Lisa in death were her husband, Charles “Charlie” Andrew Wallace, parents, Danny and Roberta Tade Exline, stepchildren, Lorri Sprague and Curleen Bunch Stewart, sister-in-law, Doris Mefford, sister-in-law, Betty, mother-in-law, Threasa Wallace, Grandparents Basil and Gurneth Tade, Grandparents, Otto and LaRue Exline, Grandchild, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Lisa leaves to cherish her memory; son, Ayden Wallace of Osceola, IA, son Nathaniel Wallace of Boone, IA, stepchildren, Threasa Wallace of Osceola, IA, Shelly (Albert) Wallace-Ramey of Wichita, KS, Bob (Becky) Wallace of Iowa Falls, IA, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister, Julie (Jim) Garrels of Bloomfield, IA, sister, Regina Gooden of Centerville, IA, sister, Lana (Richard) Exline-Byrd of Nevada, IA, sister-in-law, Shirley, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held for Lisa Wallace on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 10:00 am at the Osceola United Methodist Church, with Rev. Robbin Gallegos officiating. The family will greet friends from 9:00 to 10:00 at the Church, prior to services on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Centerville, Iowa at 1:30 Saturday

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Lisa Wallace will be dearly missed but fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing her.