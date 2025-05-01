Samuel Walters

Samuel “Sam” Wayne Walters, son of Charles William and Elvina Gertrude (Garvin) Walters, was born on April 30, 1930, in Osceola, Iowa, and passed away on April 29, 2025, in Osceola, just one day shy of his 95th birthday.

Sam grew up in Van Meter, Iowa, where he graduated from high school in 1949. He was united in marriage to Mildred Theresa Deer on June 17, 1950, in Van Meter. Together, they were blessed with three children.

A proud veteran, Sam served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955, achieving the rank of Airman First Class (A/1C). After his military service, he worked as a mechanic for the U.S. Postal Service in Des Moines from 1956 to 1985.

Sam enjoyed life’s simple pleasures-he loved farming, RV camping, fishing, and square dancing. He was a member of Faith Fellowship Church. He especially cherished time spent with his family. He treasured annually wintering in McAllen, Texas, a tradition he continued until 2016.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mildred Theresa Walters; his parents, Charles and Gertrude; and his siblings: Pearl Walters, Blanche Huffman, Earl Walters, Lucille Heldenbrand, and Junior Walters.

Sam is survived by his children: Debra (Ed) Miller of Ottumwa, IA; Charlie (Mona) Walters of New Virginia, IA; and Matt (Dorenda) Walters of DeSoto, IA; his grandchildren: Eric (Anna) Miller of Oskaloosa, IA; Casey (Jennifer) Walters of Redfield, IA; and Clayton (Monica) Walters of Cedar Falls, IA; and his great-grandchildren: Julian Miller, Levi Grace Walters, Cora Walters, Jace Walters, and Owen Walters. He is also survived by his sister Mary Ann (Carl) Anderson of Altoona, IA; sister-in-law Grace Reed of Van Meter, IA; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Faith Fellowship Church, with Pastor Scott Davis officiating. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at New Virginia Cemetery. Visitation with the family will take place on Friday, May 2, 2025, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola.

For those unable to attend in person, a live stream of the service will be available on Sam’s tribute page at www.kalefuneralhome.com beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Faith Fellowship Church or a charity of your choice.Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.