Reva Fay (Kindred) Beers, age 87, was born to Clarence and Beulah Faye (Hagen) Kindred, on March 21, 1937, near Leon, Iowa in Decatur County. She left this life on February 17, 2025, at Homestead of Osceola in Osceola, Iowa.

Reva was welcomed to the family by brother, Ronal, and joined by sister, Neva Lee, and brother, Gale. The family moved to near Van Wert, Iowa. Reva attended rural school before graduating as valedictorian from Van Wert High School in 1955. It was there she met her life long love in Edward Beers. Following graduation, she attended American Institute of Business in Des Moines, Iowa and then worked as a legal secretary.

She and Ed were married in September of 1956. They lived on a farm east of Grand River, Iowa where they farmed for over 50 years and raised their daughters, Sheila and Teri, and son, William “Bill”.

Reva was known for her giving spirit, dedication and always putting her family first, her incredibly fast typing, and the square dancing outfits she created. She never discouraged her children from any activity they wanted to try; she drove them to and from activities and waited patiently. She was a Sunday School teacher, a 4-H leader, an excellent cook, and an accomplished seamstress and quilter. Reva and Ed enjoyed square dancing and camping. They made many trips to the Badlands and Branson, Missouri.

Being an accomplished seamstress, Reva made outfits for her daughters with corresponding outfits for their dolls. She also sewed lingerie, western jackets, and a bridal gown. The family was well fed and well dressed! She and her mother went into business together with the purchase of a quilting machine. They had a wide base of customers who brought their quilt tops to them to be quilted.

Reva could get a lot done is a short amount of time. She would have an insurmountable amount of things to do and suddenly everything was done. She used to say, “you can always get done what you have to.” She served lunch to anyone that helped on the farm, the number of people helping often grew around lunch time. Reva was amongst the Van Wert United Methodist Church ladies that served lunch at the Humeston Sale Barn. Reva made and took six pies at a time. The family eagerly waited for her to come home in hopes of leftovers.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Ronal and Gale; and husband, Ed Beers in 2021.

Survivors include her sister, Neva Lee McDowell; children, Sheila & Kim Overton, Teri & Joseph Johnston, and Bill Beers & Amy Hamilton; grandchildren, Jason Overton, Megan Overton, Gage & Liz Beers, Trey Beers, and Nicholas Johnston; great grandchildren, Ian and Briley Overton, Dallas and Kaelyn Quayle, and Hazel and Henry Beers; sister-in-law, Donna Kindred of Indianola, Iowa; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Slade - O’Donnell Funeral Home in Leon, Iowa at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2025, with Pastor Ron Helton officiating. Burial will be in the Van Wert Cemetery, Van Wert, Iowa.

Memorials to the Van Wert Community Center.