Marilyn Hamilton

Marilyn Ann (Skoglund) Hamilton, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at home on February 3,

2025, in Clatskanie, Oregon, at the age of 94. Marilyn was born on February 28, 1930, in Kewanee, Illinois, to Lebert and Edith Skoglund.

On November 15, 1948, Marilyn married T.J. Hamilton, and together they raised a family of 11 children. A hardworking and dedicated woman, she enjoyed working alongside her family on the farm. Her home was always open, and she found joy in feeding all who dropped by. As a result, family and friends shared many wonderful meals at her table. Marilyn devoted herself to her family, but in later years she worked for several different companies. She fully retired at the age of 80 and embraced a slower pace, enjoying her morning rituals of donuts and coffee while spending time with loved ones.

Marilyn never lost her sense of adventure or her competitive spirit. She was a ruthless rummy player, and always insisted that three rounds be played so there was a definitive winner with bragging rights. (If she lost, however, then she liked to say that playing cards were “just little pieces of cardboard”!)

Her family will always fondly remember the many group adventures shared, involving food, farming, remodeling, cleaning, chainsaws, laughter, singing, four-wheelers, and tractors. But what will be remembered most is how Marilyn brought all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-greatgrandchildren together. The family will cherish the good times spent in the company of a mother’s smile and enjoying delicious meals. Her warm generosity will be deeply missed by all.

Marilyn is survived by eight of her children: Vicky (Craig) Luce, Doug (Karen) Hamilton, Mike (Angel) Hamilton, Pam Hewitt, Larry (Rhonda) Hamilton, Betty Craig, Beth (Rick) Larrington, and Debbie (Joe) Hewitt; daughter-in-law Jane Hamilton; son-in-law Harold Fuller; and 95 (and counting) grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, T.J.; daughter, Linda Fuller; sons, Ed and Tom Hamilton; daughter-in-law, Susan Hamilton; son-in-law, Doug Craig; granddaughter, Krista Hamilton; and brothers, Don, Delbert, and Kenneth Skoglund.

A family graveside service will be planned in the spring at Lacelle Cemetery in Osceola, Iowa.