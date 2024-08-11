Norma Honn

Funeral services are set for 84 year old Norma Marie Honn formerly of Osceola, Iowa.



Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, August 15, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola with interment at Van Wert Cemetery in Van Wert.



Kale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Norma Marie Honn.



The family will be present to greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Thursday, August 15, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola.



If you are unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Norma’s tribute wall beginning at 11:00 am, Thursday.



Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude Children’s Hospital



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com