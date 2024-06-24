Funeral services are set for 83 year old Larry Smith of Osceola, Iowa.

Services will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, July 1, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola.Kale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Larry Smith.

The family will be present to greet friends from 9:30 am to 10:30 am Monday, July 1, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola. A

live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Larry’s tribute wall beginning at 10:30 am, Monday .Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com