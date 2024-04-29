Hershel Sims

Hershel Jay Sims, of Osceola and formerly of Des Moines, son of Virgil Melvin Sims and Lorene Bell (Easter) Sims was born May 10, 1951 in Des Moines, Iowa and passed from this life Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at his home in Osceola, Iowa at 72 years of age.

Hershel attended school in Saydel. He worked hard landscaping and maintenance work. He enjoyed the outdoors, he loved fishing, his dogs and his family. He was a big Raiders fan. Hershel was united in marriage to Beverly Knight Crenshaw in 1998 in Osceola.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Sims and Lorene Beasley, and sisters, Ruth Chambers, and Delores Ruberti.

Hershel leaves to cherish his memory; wife, Beverly Sims, step-son Ryan (Robin) Crenshaw, step-son Nick Crenshaw, sister Joan Hector, sister Charlotte (Mick) Griffin, brother Virgil “Bud” (Mary) Sims, Jr., as well as seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.

As per his wishes he was cremated and no services are planned. Memorial contributions may be directed to his family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.