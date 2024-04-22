Frank Denly

Francis “Frank” L. Denly, son of Glenn “Bob” and Bernice (Wilkins) Denly was born on February 8, 1952, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Sadly, he departed from this life on April 19, 2024, at Southern Hills Specialty Care in Osceola, Iowa, at the age of 72.

Frank received his early education at Liberty Township Country Schools and graduated from Clarke Community High School in 1970. He spent a significant portion of his working career at various factories, retiring in 2015 after 26 years of service at Paul Mueller Company where he was a shear operator. In addition to his factory job, Frank worked many years for D&B Custodial Service where he helped clean several local businesses, including Hy-Vee, Fareway, Hormel, and Clarke County State Bank. He also enjoyed the outdoors and could be found mowing yards throughout the community for numerous residents. Following retirement, he drove part-time for Osceola Cab for several years.

Frank was a former member of the Osceola Fire Department and had a passion for Little League Baseball, coaching both his son and nephew. Along with his love of tractors, he had a deep appreciation for farming. In his later years, Frank became an active member of Clarke County Old Iron Club and participated in many tractor rides throughout southern Iowa. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington Redskins. In his early years Frank attended car shows with his black 1977 Oldsmobile, and in recent years he participated in many activities at Southern Hills, including watching birds dine at his bird feeder.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, along with several faithful Dachshund companions named “Buddy”.

Frank is survived by his son, Lance Denly of Osceola, IA, his brother Jim (Lana) Denly of Osceola, IA, niece Nicole (Rob) Dighton of Cedar Rapids, IA, nephew Jeff Denly of Des Moines, IA, great niece and great nephew Kennedy and Carson Dighton, both of Cedar Rapids, IA, as well as other relatives and numerous friends.

The family will receive friends at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, followed by a service at 11:00 am officiated by Pastor Danny McNeal. The service will be livestreamed on Frank’s tribute wall at www.kalefuneralhome.com.

Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Clarke County Animal Shelter at 125 E. Ayers St. P.O. Box 223, Osceola, IA 50213.

Frank leaves behind a legacy of kindness and hard work. He will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known him. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com.