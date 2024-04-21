Funeral services are set for 72 year old Frank Denly of Osceola, Iowa.

Services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola with interment at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola. The family will be present to greet friends one hour prior to services on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at the funeral home.

If you are unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Frank’s tribute wall beginning at 11:00 am, Wednesday.

Memorials may be directed to Clarke County Animal Shelter 125 E. Ayers St. P.O. Box 223, Osceola, IA 50213. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com