Funeral services are set for 48 year old Mark Elsen of Van Wert, Iowa.

Services will be held at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola.

The family will be present to greet friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com