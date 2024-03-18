Lyle Kerns, age 95, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2024, at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane.

Lyle was born on January 10, 1929, to Ray and Glida Kerns, in Osceola, Iowa. After growing up in Osceola, Lyle enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served with the Third Infantry Division during the Korean War. He earned numerous accolades for his service, including the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Purple Heart medal. After his military service, Lyle settled in the Spokane area, where he lived for more than six decades.

In 1968, he married Maxine Kerns, with whom he shared a loving marriage for nearly 45 years until her passing in 2008. In 1972, he established Artistic Body and Fender, and he expanded the business in 1981 by founding Artistic Towing, where his brother, Larry, served as manager. Lyle owned and ran Artistic for more than 35 years, retiring in 2008 after Maxine was diagnosed with cancer.

Lyle and Maxine were members of Millwood Community Presbyterian Church. They had an active social life for many years, and enjoyed square, line, and round dancing together. Lyle greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, and loved celebrating holidays with them, teaching them how to do numerous things like water skiing, boating, fishing, and animal care, and imparting his wisdom and experience.

Lyle was a proud veteran and actively involved in various veteran organizations, including the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, and the Society of the Third Infantry Division.

Lyle maintained a deep, enduring love of animals throughout his life. He donated to numerous charities, many helping animals, and he had numerous beloved pets, including horses at the family home for more than six decades.

Lyle is survived by his son, Doug Konisberg, daughters Becky Pruitt and Deborah McCormick, step-daughters Cris Sears and Vicki Welter, step-grandchildren Matthew Staples, Michelle Chattin, Nick Welter, and Chris Welter, and several great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maxine, his parents, Ray and Glida Kerns, and his brothers, Larry and Keith.

A memorial service to celebrate Lyle’s life will be held at Millwood Community Presbyterian Church, Millwood, WA, on March 21, 2024, at 10 a.m. This will be followed by a 2 p.m. burial at Wilson Creek Cemetery, Washington state.