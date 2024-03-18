Jackie C. “Jack” Cooper passed away Friday, March 15, 2024 at the Taylor House in Des Moines, Iowa surrounded by family and friends. Funeral Services for Jack will be held at 10:00 AM, on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Carlisle United Methodist Church. A visitation will be from 6-8:00 PM, Wednesday, March 20, 2024 also at the church. Interment will follow services in the Carlisle City Cemetery.

Jack was born on January 25, 1945 in Osceola, Iowa to Merle and Twyla (James) Cooper. Jack graduated from Carlisle High School in 1963 and Dakota Wesleyan University in 1967. He received his Master’s Degree from Missouri State College and his Counseling degree from Drake University. Jack was united in marriage to Charlene Tyler in 1965. They were blessed with 3 boys; Randy, Mark and Chad. Jack’s career was spent in education; teaching, coaching and counseling at Ankeny Community Schools, Carlisle Community Schools and Southeast Polk Schools.

The Lord greatly blessed Jack and he felt unworthy of such gifts. He was inducted into the Carlisle Alumni Association Hall of Fame, the Carlisle Athletic Hall of Fame and the Dakota Wesleyan University Hall of Fame. Jack was a student pastor his senior year at college and served the Tripp and Delmont Methodist Churches in South Dakota. He later was a Lay Pastor for 19 years at Bethel Chapel Christian Union Church.

Jack was a member of the Carlisle United Methodist Church and served as a Kids Hope USA Mentor. Jack counted his family as his greatest treasure! He and his wife, Char, were able to travel a great part of the United States and Canada, as well as many cities throughout the world.

Jack is survived by his wife, Charlene of 58 years; sons, Randy (Becky), Mark (Kori) and Chad (Kelly), 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Lang; brother, Gene Cooper and brother in law, Joel Sexton.

Memorials may be made to the Carlisle United Methodist Church or Jack’s family.