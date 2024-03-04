Beulah Brammer

Beulah June (Comer) Brammer, daughter of Allen Edwin Comer and Alice Ella (Ludwig) Comer was born on June 27, 1931, in Osceola, Iowa and passed away at the Clarke County Hospital on March 3, 2024, at the age of 92.

Beulah spent most of her life in Clarke County attending school in Weldon, Iowa, where she played basketball, winning the district free throw competition. On May 27, 1949, Beulah was united in marriage to Kenneth Wade Brammer in Weldon, Iowa and eight children blessed this union.

Beulah and her husband farmed for a number of years in southern Iowa before moving to Murray, Iowa in 1970. She then worked at Dekko for 28 years as a molding operator, retiring in 1997. She has worked part time for Hy Vee from 2008 to 2017.

She has been a member of the Southern Iowa Garden Club, TOPS club, and is an active member of Lifepoint Assembly of God Church where she taught Sunday school for several years. She enjoyed gardening, painting, and doing crafts. She was also an avid sewer and loved making things for her family.

Beulah was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Alice Comer, husband Kenneth Wade Brammer, daughter Vicki Mae Brammer, son Kenneth Allen Brammer, son Keith Wade Brammer, son Kendall DeWayne Brammer, son-in-law- Ed Adcock and Bill Stowers, sister Irene Hammons and brother Eugene Comer.

Beulah is survived by her children, Kathy Adcock of Osceola, Karen Stowers of Osceola, Karla (Mike) Yearington of Osceola, and Kim and (Jodie) Brammer of Murray, daughters-in-law Ronda Brammer of Osceola, Diana Brammer of Murray, Rose Brammer of Osceola, 12 grandchildren, 10 step grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 26 step great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, 12 step great-great-grandchildren and family and a host of friends.

Memorial service to be held Saturday March 9th at 10:30 at the Lifepoint Assembly of God Church in Osceola with Pastor Chuck DeVos officiating.