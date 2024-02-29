Florence Hawkins

Florence Louise Hawkins, 83 of Corydon passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at the Lucas County Health Center in Chariton, Iowa.

Florence was born October 9, 1940 to Fred and Lola (Skinner) Soper in Osceola, Iowa.

Florence had three sons whom she loved deeply; Charles, Gene and Brad.

She enjoyed helping her father with his mowing business, which she would eventually operate on her own, together they mowed 23 cemeteries and 26 yards. Florence was a waitress throughout her life, she spent a good portion working at the Family Table Restaurant and Alley Bowl in Osceola.

In her free time, she enjoyed crafting, reading, doing puzzles and also loved making refrigerator magnets.

Survivors include her son, Charles Hawkins; daughter-in-law Julie Garrison; grandsons, Clayton Garrison, Nathan (Michaela) Maynard; niece, Cristi (Ron) Scadden and their children Randy and Julie, along with numerous extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons: Gene Garrison, Brad Garrison and sister, Flora Allen.

Per Florence’s wishes, she was cremated and no services will be planned at this time. Memorials may be made to Wayne County Fair, and may be mailed to Thomas Funeral Home, ATTN: Hawkins family, 303 East Jefferson, Corydon, Iowa 50060. Condolences may be shared online at www.thomasfh.com or on our funeral home Facebook page, www.facebook.com/thomasfuneralhome.