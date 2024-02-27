Jane Mullen

Jane Kay Bendickson Mullen, daughter of Alfred and Laura Bendickson, was born January 13, 1943 in Lake City, IA and passed away from this life February 26, 2024.

Jane graduated from Cedar Valley High School, in Somers, IA in 1961. She attended CE School of Commerce in Omaha, NE on a basketball scholarship. Jane married Melvin Mullen on October 2, 1971. Jane and Melvin celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary last fall.

Started her career working for an insurance company, then a trucking company, before working for a telephone company for 24½ years. Jane retired March 1, 1990.

After retiring she worked for a church and then an architect for several years.

In 2003 she moved back to Iowa and lived on the farm where her husband, Melvin Mullen, grew up.

Jane enjoyed bowling, yoga, basketball, softball, camping with the kids, square dancing, country/western dancing, playing cards and board games, especially with grandkids. For many years she enjoyed going south to Texas for the winter where she had a host of friends to enjoy. She received a lot of satisfaction in helping others when needed.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Laura Bendickson, brother Gary Lee Bendickson, step-son Craig Edward Mullen, step-grandson, Allen Joseph (AJ) Miler, and brother-in-law Neal Schoepke.

Jane leaves to cherish her memory husband Melvin Mullen, of Grand River, IA, step-daughter Teresa King of Creston, IA, daughter-in-law Paula Mullen of Murfreesboro, TN, grandchildren Ann Marie Miler of Creston, IA, Clinton (Lindsey) Mullen of Rockvale, TN, Jenna (Weston) Burris, of Murfreesboro, TN, Gabriel, Michael and Luke Mullen, Murfreesboro, TN, sister Marlene Schoepke of Indianola, IA, twin sister Judy (Ken) Hotze of Fort Calhoun, NE, two great-grand children and two on the way, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home - Osceola, Monday March 4, 2024 at 11:00 am with Pastor Rod Glazebrook officiating and the family will greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Monday, March 4, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Hopeville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hopeville Cemetery or The American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com