Sharon Garrington

Sharon Marcene Garrington, daughter of John and Genelle (Morrow) Asmus, Step-mother, Goldie Asmus, was born December 15, 1946 in Osceola, Iowa and passed from this life February 23, 2024, at Karen Acres Health Care Center in Urbandale, Iowa at 77 years of age.

Sharon grew up in Osceola and graduated from Clarke Community High School. She met her future husband William Dean Garrington of Chariton and they were married March 16, 1968 in Osceola, IA. They moved to Des Moines, IA where they continued to live on the South Side of Des Moines and raised their two sons, Todd and Thomas. She attended Grandview Nursing School in Des Moines.

Sharon was a loving and caring wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Her family was her everything, she enjoyed attending all the activities of her boys and her grandsons. Bill and Sharon enjoyed camping and their pets and enjoyed any time the family was together. Sharon enjoyed reading and worked for Blue Cross & Blue Shield Insurance in Des Moines before her retirement.

Those relatives who preceded Sharon in death were her father, John Asmus, brother, Jim Asmus, husband Bill Garrington, and son, Thomas Eugene Garrington.

Sharon leaves to cherish her memory; step-mother, Goldie A. Asmus of Osceola, IA, son, Todd (Shelley) Garrington of Waukee, IA, grandsons, Tanner Garrington, Trey Garrington, Tate Garrington, Adam Garrington and Matthew Garrington, brother, Robert (Peggy) Asmus of Osceola, IA, brother-in-law, John (Linda), brother-in-laws: Beryl Kyner, David Mann, George (Debbie) Garrington; sister-in-law, Vicki Asmus as well as other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Wednesday, February 28 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Matthew Sanford officiating. The Family will greet friends for a viewing at 10 A.M. prior to services at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Chariton Cemetery following the funeral.

Memorial contributions may be directed to her family.