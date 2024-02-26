Frank Balcaen

Frank Morris Balcaen, age 71, passed away on February 21, 2024, peacefully at home in Osceola, IA. Born on May 20, 1952, Frank grew up on a family farm in Coal Valley, IL, taking pride in his Belgian heritage. He enjoyed spending time at the farm and playing cards, especially euchre and cribbage, with loved ones. Frank celebrated 51 years of marriage with his high school sweetheart, Clarice Duyvejonck.

Frank had a successful career as a Home Builder and Carpenter with Belgie Construction. He attended St. Joseph Catholic School, Campion Jesuit High School, Alleman Catholic High School, and St. Ambrose College.

In his free time, Frank loved fishing, camping at National and State Parks, hunting, tending to his vegetable garden, and assisting his wife with her flower garden. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan.

He is survived by his wife, Clarice; sons: Monte Balcaen (Mickie) of Osceola and Aaron Balcaen (Jen Johnson) of Moline; grandchildren: Christina, Baylie (Matt Rockhold), Kaden, Colin, and Lance; and his first great-grandchild expected in June. Sisters were Michele DeGrauwe (Kelly Walters), Roxanna Crosser (Paul) & Claire Borgwardt (Brad) plus numerous nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Aimee and Julia Balcaen; in-laws Julius and Lorine Duyvejonck; and brother & sister-in-law: Mike Duyvejonck and Chris & Jim Hawkins.

A Celebration of Life is planned for May 4th from 4:00 - 7:00 at the Eagles in Osceola, IA. Memorial contributions can be made to Fraternal Order of Eagles in Osceola or EveryStep Hospice. Frank will be dearly missed by all who knew him. His quote was, “plan your work and work your plan.”