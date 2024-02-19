Beverly Henry was the youngest child of Pearl and Hannah Catharine (Root) Lewis. She was born February 25, 1938, at Carlisle, Iowa, and died February 16, 2024, in Indianola, Iowa at the age of 85 years and 356 days.

Bev was a 1956 graduate of Carlisle High School in Carlisle, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Ronald Eugene Henry on August 2, 1958 at the Missionary Baptist Church in Carlisle. Bev, a city girl, married a farmer, they were blessed with three boys, David, Gary and Eric Henry.

In the past she was a member of the Carlisle Missionary Baptist Church, Bethel Chapel Christian Union Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She worked 31 years for Case IH Farm Equipment in Indianola. Iowa.

She enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, camping as well as camping each year at the Iowa State Fair. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and going to their sporting events. Each year, she would host an Easter Egg hunt for them. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and their families.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald Henry; brother, Harold Lewis. Sister-in-Law, Helen Lewis; Sister, Lillie Lewis Tyler; Brother-in-Law, Henry Tyler; Brother-in-Law, Kenneth Henry, sister-in-law, Helen Henry and Nephew, Danny Henry.

Bev leaves behind to cherish her memory, Son, David (Anita) Henry of Osceola, Son, Gary (Debbie) Henry of Osceola; Son, Eric (Amy) Henry of Waterloo; grandchildren: Dusty (Kelly Luce) Henry, Cody (Nicole) Henry, Nikki (Cheyne) O’Laughlin, Jodi Johnson, Casi Floyd, Tyler (Shawna) Henry; Kelsey Henry, step-grandchildren: Jake (Leah)Hovey, Ashley (Jed) Aneweer and 13 great grandchildren; Nieces: Charlene (Jack) Cooper, LouAnn (Bob) Valentine, Kathryn Sexton, Andrea (Richard) Doggett, Linda Henry; Nephews: Benjamin Lewis, Daniel (Pam) Lewis, Sidney (Jane) Tyler, Doug (Becky) Henry, Denny (Cindy) Henry as well as many other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be Monday, February 19, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, her family will be present to greet friends from 5:30 until 7:00.

Funeral services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Tuesday February 20, 2024 at 10:30 am with Pastor Marty Burgus officiating.Interment will follow in the Bethel Chapel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Bethel Chapel or Wesley Life The Village in Indianola.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com