Patricia Reynoldson

Patricia Anne Meacham Frey Reynoldson was born on the family farm where her father was born southeast of Weldon, Iowa; she was the second daughter of Edna Lockwood Meacham and Lawrence Alfred Meacham.

Patricia “Pat” died on 02/11/2024 at Friendship Haven Retirement Community in Fort Dodge, Iowa where she had resided since November of 2022.

Pat was baptized into the Weldon Christian Church at the age of 12 years, later transferring her membership to the First Christian Church in Osceola, Iowa.

She was educated through seventh grade at Center Country school in rural Decatur County, Iowa and finished eighth and ninth grades at Weldon Schools in Weldon. Upon graduating from Osceola High School in 1949, she worked at R.E.A., now Clarke Electric Cooperative in Osceola.

Pat married Robert Burdic Frey on May 28, 1950, in her home church in Weldon. Three children were born to this union, Richard Scott Frey, Robert Mark Frey and RaeAnne Frey.

After living in Colorado and Des Moines, Iowa Bob and Pat returned to the Frey Family Farm west of Osceola. When her children were in school Pat went to work for Dr. C. R. Harken for five years until his retirement in 1964. At that point Pat began her career at Clarke County State Bank retiring as assistant vice president after twenty-five years of service. She remained on the Board of Directors of Clarke County State Bank until 1998. Pat was the first female on the board of directors.

Following the death of her husband Robert “Bob” Frey in 1986, Pat continued to live on the Frey Family Farm until moving into Osceola in 1988.

Pat married the Honorable W. Ward Reynoldson on June 2, 1989. They enjoyed traveling, nature, gardening, music, reading, entertaining, hiking in Ward’s woods, wildflowers of spring and fly fishing. They moved to Des Moines in 1996, enjoying old and new friends.

Over the years Pat was a charter member of T.T.T. in Boulder, Colorado, and Osceola. She transferred to Chapter D in Des Moines in 1996. She was also an active member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter K in Osceola, later transferring to Chapter HX in Des Moines in 1997. Pat served as Deacon and Elder at the Osceola First Christian Church.

Pat’s greatest joy was her family including children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She took immense pride in watching her family’s great accomplishments in her lifetime.

Survivors include her sister, Irene (Roger) Francis; children, Robert Mark (Mona Walden-Frey) Frey; and RaeAnne Frey (Dr. Mark) Marner; daughter-in-law Sara Jane Frey; stepchildren, Vicki (Steve) Seymour and family; Robert (Elisabeth) Reynoldson and family; grandchildren, Che Frey (Noel DePhillips); Dr. Sarah Tofilon, Kathryn Marner, and Hannah Frey; great-grandchildren Rylee Frey, Logan Frey, Aidan Frey, Abigail Tofilon, and Benjamin Tofilon; nieces, Linda Ewers, Heather Brooks, and Kimberly (Bernie) Sheehan; nephew, Larry Ewers; and great-nieces, Madison Brooks and Cassidy Sheehan.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Robert Burdic Frey in 1986, her second husband W. Ward Reynoldson in 2016, her sister Harriett Gallop in 2007, and her son Dr. R. Scott Frey in 2018.

Pat’s kindness, generosity, and unwavering loyalty touched the lives of her family, friends, and many others who were blessed by her presence in their lives. Memorials may be directed to Friendship Haven Good Samaritan Fund.

A Memorial Service will begin at 1:00 pm, Monday, February 19, 2024 at Iles Dunn’s Chapel, 2121 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312. The family will greet friends following the service.