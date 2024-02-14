Brenda Wilson, daughter of Vincent Tkac and Elizabeth May Ruehling was born April 28, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois and passed from this life Friday, February 9, 2024 at 68 years of age.

Brenda received her education at Kelvan Park High School and later attended college.

She was united in marriage to Joel Ray Wilson on October 6, 2000 in Las Vegas.

Brenda worked as a School Bus Driver for Lincoln Shire School District in Chicago, and was a CNA at Homestead Assisted Living, she retired in 2017.

Those relatives who preceded Brenda in death were her parents, brother, Vincent Tkac, brother-in-law, Richard Anselmini, father-in-law, Larry Wilson, mother-in-law, Marilyn Wilson, and brother-in-law, Robert Sims.

Brenda leaves to cherish her memory; husband, Joel Ray Wilson of Osceola, IA, sister, Nancy Anselmini of Naperville, IL, daughter, Sirena (Brian) Lundberg of Newton, IA, son, Michael Miller of Bloomingdale, IL, son, Ryan Miller of Forest Park, IL, step-son, Douglas (Holli) Wilson of Waukee, IA, Nicholas (Mikki) Wilson of Waukgan, IL, Grandchildren: Noelle Lundberg, Harold Wilson, La Ree Wilson, Sherod Wilson, Simon Wilson, Amaya Wilson, King Wilson, Ransom Wilson; brother-in-law, Tim (Loretta) Wilson of Scottsdale, brother-in-law, Todd (Lore) Wilson of Tucson, sister-in-law, Julie Sims of Tucson as well as other relatives and many friends.

No services are planned at this time.