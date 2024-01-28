Pauline Palmer Eenhuis passed away January 15, 2024 at Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines at the age of 77.

She was born on July 12,1946 to Paul and Eva Palmer in Osceola. She lived in Indianola many years before moving to Des Moines to become an apartment manager. Pauline also worked at Dairy Queen and owned her own cleaning business for over 25 years until she retired. She had a very strong work ethic and took pride in her work.

Pauline is survived by her daughter, Becca (Leo Lacy), grandsons Shane Gordon, Makean Lacy, Joshua Armstrong, Drew Armstrong, and granddaughter Tawnee Roecker. Also surviving are sisters Sharon (Rod) Zylstra of Pella, Donna Palmer of Pella, Linda Proctor of Weldon and Wanda Allgood of Oskaloosa, brother Paul Palmer Jr (Laura) of Weldon, 8 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, her great friend and love - L-Basheer Hasan of West Des Moines and estranged son Melvin Armstrong.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Betty Hoyt and Phyllis Smith, and last husband Melvin Eenhuis.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.