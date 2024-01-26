Carol Ashby

Burial services are set for 78 year old Carol Sue Ashby of Murray, Iowa.

Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 at 11 a.m. and a private interment will be held at a later date. The family will be present to greet friends at a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29 at Kale Funeral Home.

If you are unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Carol’s tribute wall.

Memorials may be directed to Osceola Full Gospel Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com