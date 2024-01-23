Sharon Peck

Sharon Kay Peck, age 72, youngest daughter of Myron Brown Hembry and Betty Ruth (Hill) Hembry, was born January 16, 1952, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She died on January 18, 2024, at Southern Hills Specialty Care Center in Osceola, Iowa.

When she was a little girl her family moved to a farm east of Leon, Iowa. She attended school in Leon and graduated in an outdoor ceremony from Central Decatur High School in 1972.

Sharon was married to Michael Joseph “Mike” McNally from 1972 until they divorced in 1978. They lived in Des Moines, Iowa when their two sons were born, Michael James McNally in 1976, and Joseph Francis McNally in 1978. While raising her sons, Sharon worked at various jobs in Des Moines including being on a cleaning crew at the Iowa Commission for the Blind, as a busgirl at Holiday Inn South, and in housekeeping at the Ramada Inn and Mir-A-Mar Motel. Sharon and the boys lived in Osceola, Iowa before moving to Leon in 1985, where she worked as a dishwasher in local restaurants for Norma Earley, Mary Andrew, and Dan Cunningham.

On July 6, 1996, Sharon married Theodore William “Bill” Peck in Leon. They celebrated with family and friends at the Leon Community Center reception. They were both active in their church, enjoyed listening to Gospel music, and going anywhere that was interesting. Over the years, they attended Calvary Baptist Church and Leon Bible Church, both in Leon and Calvary First Baptist Church in Osceola and Goshen Baptist Church in Lucas County, Iowa. She enjoyed her church family.

Following Bill’s passing on October 27, 2003, in rural Humeston, Iowa, Sharon soon moved to an apartment complex in Osceola. She enjoyed driving her car, doing lots of walking, dancing, garage saling, and knitting in the wintertime. Sharon especially enjoyed time with her sons and her family. She never knew a stranger and alway wanted to help anyone that needed it.

Preceding her in death were her parents. Survivors include her sons, Mike McNally of Creston, Iowa and Joe McNally of Des Moines, Iowa; sisters and their husbands, Barb & Dick Toney and Carolyn Simbro, all of Leon, Connie & Dwight Edgington of High Point, North Carolina, and Judy & Jerry Boord of Leon; brother and his wife, Wayne and Penny Hembry of Albany, Missouri; nieces and nephews and their families; stepfather, Don Mullins of Osceola; and friends.

A memorial service will be held at the Slade - O’Donnell Funeral Home in Leon, Iowa at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 29, 2024, with Pastor Ron Helton officiating. Burial will be in Leon Cemetery, at a later date.