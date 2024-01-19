Rita Yearington

Rita Kay Yearington, 63, passed away January 5th, 2024 at Clarke County Hospital surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her two daughters, Torrie (Toro) Dixon, Ranell Belden; two sons, Richard (Victoria) Belden, Victor (Megan) Yearington; two brothers, Rodney (Rita) Zuercher, Otis (Roy) Zeurcher; two sisters, Betty Graham, Diane Zuercher; ten grandchildren: Breezie Martin (soon to be spouse Andrea Deaton), Tierra Martin, Mariah Jacobe (soon to be spouse Depri King) , Lacey Rebertus, Jonathan Belden, Paige Rebertus soon to be spouse Colton Wright, Dakota Stanley (soon to be spouse Chase Mclaughlin), Randell Belden, Sydney Phillips, and Vivian Yearington; eight great-grandchildren: Demitrius, Faye, Melaune, Kayviens, Mailaune, Payton, Clara, and Thadeius. She is also survived by her best friend, sister Jackie Foster and her family.

She is preceded in death by her father Otis Zuercher, mother Vera Zuercher, sister Brenda Zuercher, and husband Kevin Yearington.

Rita was born July 16th, 1960 in Iowa City. She lived in and attended school in Strawberry Point, Iowa. She spent five years in Oregon before moving back to Iowa and eventually settling down in Osceola. She raised her kids and continued to open her doors to grandchildren and anyone else who needed her. Rita was married August 13, 2011 to Kevin William Yearington.

Rita was an amazing woman who loved and considered all as her family. She was always willing to help anyone and never wanted anything in return. She loved to show her love through cooking and baking. You couldn’t go to her house and not be fed a homemade meal followed by a sweet treat. Rita had lots of hobbies including art. She loved to paint, draw, sew, and anything else craft related. She was once accepted into a prestigious art school. She gained a love of quilting, needle pointing, and crocheting from her mother, and continued to create beautiful quilts and other projects all her life, often making them for her family. She was also an avid collector of bear figurines, and Christmas village houses and decor. Her husband and her were huge Christmas enthusiasts and decorated the house from inside to outside top to bottom every year. After inheriting a Christmas village from her mother-in-law, she continued to add and grow the collection. She crafted many pieces for the village, and it eventually grew to span most of their living room. Rita was also an avid animal lover. She watched everyone’s pets anytime she could. She was especially attached to two dogs, one (Zattie) belonging to her husband’s best friend, and the other (Finnley) belonging to her granddaughter. She often joked that she had joint custody of them.

From her family and extended family to the pets everyone will forever deeply miss the joy and love that Rita brought with her everywhere she went. She gave all of us a special piece of her heart and we gave one back in return. Her memory will live on in every single one of us.

Per Rita’s wishes she will be cremated, and there will be no service. Memorials can be sent to Dakota Stanley at 420 North Fillmore St. Osceola, Iowa 50213