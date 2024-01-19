Dolores Moran

Dolores Raye Moran, the daughter of Herman O’Neall and Louise (Draper) O’Neall was born on February 21, 1933, in Clarke County, and passed away from this life on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at her home in Osceola at the age of 90 years.

Dolores graduated from Murray High School, she was married to Gary Wilson in 1954, and their union was blessed with two children, Vicki and Mark. Gary preceded her in death in 1963. Dolores worked as a legal secretary, starting with Reynoldson Law Firm and then for Jim Brown with Brown and Ramsey Law firm in Osceola, later moving to Des Moines to work for the Jerry Crawford Law firm.

Dolores married Bill Moran in 1964 and they made their home in Osceola, they parted ways in 1972. Dolores enjoyed bowling in many leagues in Osceola, she enjoyed crocheting and puzzles. She enjoyed her iPad with FaceBook, keeping up with friends and family and crossword puzzles and other activities on the iPad which helped keep her mind sharp.

Dolores was preceded in death by parents, Herman and Louise O’Neall, husbands Gary Wilson and Bill Moran, daughter Vicki Wilson-Mason, son Steve Moran, sister, Kaye Lescher and brother Duane O’Neall.

She leaves to cherish her memory, son Mark (Peggy) Wilson of California, grandchildren Jennifer (Mark) Mashburn, of North Carolina, Gary (Regina) Mason, of North Carolina, Kayla Wilson and Tyler Wilson of California, 4 great-grandchildren, and dear friends, Betty Craig and Esther Malson, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday and funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, January 19, 2024 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola.

Interment will follow at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola.

Memorial contributions may be directed to her family for a fitting tribute to be decided later.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on Dolores’ tribute wall.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com