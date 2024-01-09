LaVon Howell

LaVon Merle Howell, son of Charles Benjamin Howell and Minnie Marie Friesen Howell was born Dec. 12, 1932, on the family farm at New Virginia, Iowa. He passed from this life on Jan. 8, 2024.

LaVon grew up in New Virginia and graduated from New Virginia High School in 1951. He joined the Army in February 1953. He spent most of his enlistment in Alaska and was discharged In February 1955.

He was joined in marriage to Clyta Marie Folger in April 1955. Three sons were born to this union: Benjamin Charles, Mark Steven, and Scott Folger.

LaVon farmed until his retirement; first with his Father and then on his own after he purchased the family farm.

LaVon was a member of theNew Virginia UnitedMethodist Church, American Legion Post #281, and the New Virginia Lions Club. He was very active in these organizations until his health failed. He was also very active in theBoyScouts asa leader and went on many campouts with the Troop.

LaVon was preceded in death by his parents, his sister: Mildred and Salmer Wicks of Mn., his brothers: Kermit and Madge of Mn., and Charles (Jake) and Ruth of Texas.

Those left to cherish his memory are: his wife, Clyta of New Virginia; sons, Ben (Janice) of St. Charles, Mark (Patricia) of New Virginia, and Scott (Laura Hanson) of New Virginia; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Paul Burrows officiating. The family will greet friends at Kale Funeral Home Thursday, January 11, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A live stream of the service will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on LaVon’s tribute wall beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Interment will be at the New Virginia Cemetery in New Virginia following the service.

Memorial contributions may be directed to New Virginia Fire and Rescue. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com