Ernest Patterson

Ernest Junior Patterson, affectionately known as Ernie, passed away peacefully on Dec. 26, 2023, at the age of 90. He was born on February 5, 1933, in Alberta, Canada to Ernest Julius Patterson and Lela Fern Alvis Patterson. In 1944 at the age of 11, Ernie, along with his parents and five siblings, moved to Truro, Iowa where he grew up working on the family farm. He graduated high school and briefly studied architecture at Drake University before he joined the United States Air Force in 1952. After four years of active duty, he joined the Iowa Air National Guard where he worked as an Aircraft Mechanics Supervisor until his retirement in 1982.

On October 8, 1952, Ernie married Kathryn Louise Baker and four children blessed this union: Ken, Danny, Penny, and Terri. After his divorce in 1970, Ernie focused on being a good father and farmer. Ernie met Nancy Joann Zimmerman in February 1977 at a Parents Without Partners (PWP) dance. Their love was immediate, and they were married 10 weeks later on April 22, 1977, at St. Charles Parish Church. Nancy had three daughters Lori, Vicki and Juli, and Ernie became an amazing stepdad. Together with Penny and Terri, they made a life in St. Charles, Iowa. Their marriage was loving and strong until they parted in death after nearly 47 years.

Ernie was a well-rounded individual with a mind for numbers and a strong work ethic. After 26 years with the Iowa Air National Guard, Ernie retired to focus on farming and raising Limousin cattle. Ernie loved new life. His favorite season was spring, and he found joy in watching his newborn calves learn to stand and run playfully in the field. Never a person to be idle, Ernie built his wife two successful dance studios, one in St. Charles and one in Osceola. He assisted his wife in her business while also building a rental property portfolio with 17 rental properties in Osceola, Iowa.

Ernie is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Patterson of Urbandale, as well as his children, Ken (Marge) Patterson of TN, Danny (Cindy) Patterson of Winterset, Penny Patterson of Winterset, Terri (Tim) Hamilton of Des Moines, Lori (Jamie) Malek of Carlisle, Vicki Albrecht of St. Charles, Juli Zimmerman of Houston, TX, plus nineteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Helen Stout of West Des Moines, Shirley Givant of Winterset, Julia Bruett of Winfield.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents Ernest Julius and Lela Fern Patterson, brother Kenneth Clifford Patterson, sister Fern McCasland, brother-in-law Major McCasland, nephew Gerald Baker, niece Mabel McCasland, nephew Gary Sterling McCasland, grandson Sgt. Brandon Patterson, granddaughter Nicole Patterson, and son-in-law Eric Albrecht.

Services to celebrate Ernie’s life wa hesld at St. Charles Parish Church on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Darin Feikema and Pastor Sandy Smith officiated the ceremony. Visitation with the family took place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Church.

For those unable to attend in person, a live stream of the service can be accessed at www.kalefuneralhome.com <about:blank> on Ernest’s tribute wall, starting at 11:30 am on Saturday. Following the service, interment will be held at St. Charles Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Online condolences can be expressed by visiting www.kalefuneralhome.com. During this time of loss, may we find solace in the cherished memories of Ernie and the legacy he leaves behind.