Clifford Reeves

Clifford Dean Reeves was born on May 15, 1947, in Twin Falls, ID to William and Louise Moore Reeves and died December 23, 2023, in Chariton, IA at the Chariton Nursing & Rehab Center. He was 76 years old.

He married Loretta Utley on Feb. 25, 1978, in Osceola, IA and shortly thereafter moved to Twin Falls, ID. They welcomed their daughter Penny on June 15, 1979. In 1980 they returned to Osceola. Clifford had two other children from a previous marriage, Stacy, and Amy.

He worked for the City of Osceola as a police officer for 30 years before retiring from the police force. Clifford enjoyed fishing and camping. He also enjoyed having coffee and breakfast with friends. His highlight was talking with the people from the Community of Osceola.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents William and Louise Moore Reeves and his wife Loretta Reeves.

He is survived by his daughter, Penny Reeves of Venice, FL, son, Stacy Reeves of Peoria, AZ, daughter, Amy Reeves of Osceola, sister, Anna Hess of Twin Falls, ID, brother in law, Walt Hess of Twin Falls, ID, grandchildren, Tristen and Salina Reeves of Osceola, great-grandchildren, Payton and Bethannie Reeves of Osceola, sister in law, Letisha Mongar of Osceola, sister in law, Margo Utley of Des Moines as well as other relatives and numerous friends.

His Cremains will be buried at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola next to his wife Loretta.

