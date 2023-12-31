Sandra Schultz

Sandra Irene Schultz, lovingly known as Sandy, peacefully passed away on Dec. 28, 2023, at Clarke County Hospital in Osceola, Iowa. She was born on September 5, 1945, in Takoma Park, Washington to Richard and Shirley Irene Loose Schamerhorn. Sandra was 78 years old at the time of her passing.

Throughout her life, Sandra worked as a dedicated cashier for Flying J in Des Moines and also intermittently for McDonald’s. Beyond her professional endeavors, she had a deep passion for adventure and forging connections with wildlife and birds. Her love for travel led her to embark on work and witness trips to Haiti, Brazil, and New Zealand, where she delighted in shopping for supplies with the wives of her missionary friends in the villages. Sandra diligently chronicled each trip in her cherished diary.

In addition to her wanderlust, Sandra found joy in cooking, playing card games, and helping cut wood. She reveled in shopping for Christmas gifts and generously shared her findings with her family. Her love for cats, gardening, and flowers added beauty to her life, while reading mysteries and religious books allowed her to explore different worlds. Sandra also had a fondness for collecting books and enjoyed camping and snowmobiling with her children. Later in life, she cherished the moments spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sandra was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church in St. Charles and found solace in her faith. Her strong connection to her church community provided her with comfort and support throughout her life.

Sandra is preceded in death by her grandfather, Harold Stanley Loose; grandmother, Nellie Irene Loose; mother, Shirley Irene Schamerhorn; father, Richard Schamerhorn; infant brother, Schamerhorn; grandfather, Frederick Schamerhorn; grandmother, Martha Schamerhorn; aunt, Charlotte Halstead; uncle, Robert Schamerhorn; aunt, Mary Schamerhorn; and brother-in-law, Harry Sackett.

She leaves behind a loving family to cherish her memory. Sandra is survived by her husband, Eldon Earl Schultz of Truro; sons, Bruce Brandon (Jeana) Schultz of Truro, and Richard Earl (Stacy) Schultz of St. Charles; grandchildren, Allison Marie (Ryan Grafel) Schultz of Tyler, TX, Travis John (Shaylee Cooper) Schultz of Osceola, Kyle Richard (Kayla) Schultz of St. Charles and Wyatt Dean (Brittany Schad) Schultz of New Virginia; great-grandchildren, Riley and Paisley Schultz of St. Charles, and Easton Schultz of New Virginia. She is also survived by her brother, Mark Richard (Ronna) Schamerhorn of Dublin, GA; niece, Dixie Lynn (Mike) Davidson of Ankeny; cousin, Jacque Sandie of Waukee; sister-in-law, Sharon Sackett of Greenfield; as well as other relatives and many friends.

A service to honor and remember Sandra’s life will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. Pastor Doug Helton will officiate the service. The family will greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola. For those unable to attend, a live stream of the service will be available on Sandra’s tribute wall at www.kalefuneralhome.com, beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Interment will take place at a later date in Field Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131, or Calvary Baptist Church at 109 N. Hartman, St. Charles, IA 50240.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the condolences and support they have received during this difficult time. Messages of comfort can be shared with them online at www.kalefuneralhome.com.