Larry Allen

Larry LaVern Allen, 79, having fought the good fight and kept the faith, has finished the race and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, following a courageous battle with liver cancer. He was born to parents Edwin and Margaret Allen in Osceola, Iowa on June 9, 1944. He graduated from Murray High School in 1962 and continued his education at Iowa State University and the Medical Institute of Minnesota. Following college graduation, he served as the Blood Bank Supervisor at Broadlawns Hospital in Des Moines where he began dating the love of his life, Joelle Diane Sinns.

Larry and Jo’s love story began when they were married on July 14, 1968, in Alta, Iowa. Their love and commitment to one another sustained them through 55 years of marriage and blessed them with four children. Larry’s love for his wife was outmatched only by his love for God. Faith and family were at the center of his life, and he considered both in everything he did.

Always desiring to better himself, Larry went back to college and earned a bachelor’s degree in Nursing Home Administration from Truman State University. He worked as the administrator in nursing homes, rehabilitation centers and retirement communities in Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa. He served as District President and on the Board of Directors for both the Missouri and Iowa Health Care Associations. Larry loved being outdoors, and after retirement he enjoyed working part time for five years in park maintenance at Prairie Rose State Park as a seasonal park employee.

Larry appreciated the communities in which he lived and gave back by his involvement with the Jaycees, Rotary Club and Lions Club. He was actively involved in his faith community as well, serving as a Sunday school teacher and a church elder.

Life was an adventure for Larry. He enjoyed riding his bike, completing numerous races, including the GranFondo in Canada, and many years of RAGBRAI…a few of those dressed as Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, passing out candy canes to fellow riders. He loved to hunt and fish and liked to travel and go camping. Sports were an important part of Larry’s life. Over the years he played football, basketball, track and rugby and was an assistant football coach at Logan-Magnolia high school. One of his favorite pastimes was rooting on his Iowa State Cyclones (Go State!!), even traveling to a couple bowl games.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Gary Lee; and brother-in-law, David Huntley. He is survived by his beloved wife Joelle; children, Kimberly (Sean) McIntyre of North Liberty, Krista Smith of Pleasant Hill, Kari Woodring of Independence, Kansas and Matthew (Anna) Allen of Winterset; ten grandchildren, Logan, Declan, Jenna, Alyvia, Ashlyn, Alexandra, Georgia, Vivian, James and Preston; sister, Patricia (Dan) Burkey of Monroe, Washington; sisters-in-law, Janet Harms of Wall Lake, and Julie Huntley of Cheyenne, Wyoming; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and many other relatives and friends.

Larry Allen lived a beautiful life. His kindness, wisdom, and humor will be greatly missed by all who love him…including his loyal dog and faithful companion, Russell.

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, at Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine, Iowa. The service was presided over by Jacob Hedger. The recorded musical selections were “Sweet, Sweet Spirit” by The Bill Gaither Trio, “The Lighthouse” by The Hinsons, “It Is Well” by Joey and Rory and “I’ll Fly Away” by Alan Jackson. The honorary pallbearers were Jenna Woodring, Alyvia Smith, Ashlyn Woodring, Alexandra Allen, Georgia Allen, Vivian Allen, James Allen and Preston McIntyre. The pallbearers were Matthew Allen, Logan Smith, Declan McCoy, Daniel Burkey, Sean McIntyre, Doug Snyder, and Ron Koenig. Larry’s final resting place is at the Union Cemetery.