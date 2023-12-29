Ernest Proctor

Ernest Everett Proctor, known affectionately as Ernie, passed away peacefully at his home in Osceola, Iowa on Dec. 24, 2023. He was born on Dec. 7, 1942, at the family homestead in Greenbay Township near Osceola.

Ernie attended school in Greenbay Township and Clarke community schools. Ernie began his working career in Osceola, where he first worked for Jimmy Dean for a brief time. However, it was at Topkote Inc. in Yankton, SD where Ernie spent the majority of his working years. Operating heavy machinery on road construction projects, Ernie dedicated himself to his craft from 1960 until his retirement in 2005 He also worked with his brother, Darrell Proctor, in the bodywork and car repair business during the off-season from Topkote.

Beyond his work, Ernie had a wide range of interests that brought him joy throughout his life. He enjoyed spending time with his son, Everett, coon hunting, fishing and working on cars. Ernie also found fulfillment in sharing his knowledge of farming and mechanics with his grandson, Garth. Additionally, he found solace in playing cards and treasured moments spent with loved ones.

On December 29, 1970, Ernie was united in marriage to Barbara JoAnn Heuer in Unionville, MO. Together, they welcomed a son, Everett LeRoy, into their lives. Unfortunately, Ernest and Barbara divorced in 1992. In 1994, Ernie found love again with Dorothy Osgood Jones, and he cared for her deeply until her passing in 2012.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Vernie Ross and Roxie Dollrus (Cook) Proctor, his wife Barbara JoAnn Proctor, his sisters Dorothy (Johnie) Matthews, Verna (William) Christian, Lela (Chuck) Grove, and Donna (Keith) Johnson along with his infant sister Virginia Proctor. Also preceding are his brothers Darrell Wayne, Raymond “Bud”, Robert Vernie, Eldon (Alice) Proctor and his brother-in-law Robert McNeal and Gerald Wright. He was also preceded in death by his partner, Dorothy Osgood Jones.

Ernie leaves to cherish his memory, son, Everett (Lisa) Proctor of Grand River; his grandson, Garth (Jessica) Proctor; his great-granddaughter, Nicole Proctor; and great-grandson, Gabriel Proctor all of Grand River. His sisters Frances Wright of Osceola and Viola McNeal of Centerville, and sister-in-law Linda Proctor of Weldon and former daughter-in-law, Malinda Perkins of Cambria; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Services to celebrate Ernie’s life will be held in a Graveside Memorial Service on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola. The service will be officiated by Dan Wolfe, who will undoubtedly capture the essence of Ernie’s spirit with grace and humor. Condolences may be left at www.kalefuneralhome.com.

Ernie will be remembered for his hard work, love for his family, and the joy he found in life’s simple pleasures. He leaves behind a legacy of dedication, warmth, and kindness that will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. May he rest in eternal peace.