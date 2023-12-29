Bonnie Stephenson

Bonnie Lou Stephenson, fondly known as Bonnie, was born on August 10, 1949, in Clarke County, Iowa. She peacefully passed away on Dec. 20, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Bonnie was 74 years old at the time of her passing.

Bonnie led a fulfilling life, leaving behind cherished memories and touching the lives of those around her. She dedicated her career to helping others as a Job Placement Agent for JTPA Employment Assistance. Through her work, Bonnie provided guidance and support, positively impacting the lives of many individuals.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Bonnie had a diverse range of passions and interests. She and her husband, Craig had an equal love of the Iowa State Fair and the two of them could be found just about anywhere on the fairgrounds during the month of August. She found solace and joy in gardening, painting, and appreciating antiques. Bonnie loved spending time outdoors, whether it was camping, exploring new places, or simply immersing herself in nature’s beauty. Her love for her grandchildren was immeasurable, and she treasured her time with them dearly. Bonnie also enjoyed challenging herself with crossword puzzles and devoting her attention to her beloved orchids. She had a natural talent for working with her hands, creating beautiful pieces that reflected her artistic spirit.

Bonnie was a member of the RedHat Association and actively contributed to Toys for Christmas, spreading joy during the holiday season. She was a compassionate and caring individual, always ready to lend a helping hand whenever needed.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, Harold Eugene McNeal and Mamie Lou McNeal, husband Eldon Craig Stephenson, mother-in-law Lois J Stephenson, and father-in-law Eldon Earl Stephenson.

She will be deeply missed by her surviving family; her sons, Brian (Natalie) Stephenson of Johnston, and Brent (Angie) Stephenson of Holt, MO; her daughter, Brandi (Kyle) Dittmer of Prole. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan Stephenson and Reagan Stephenson, Carman Dice(Jacob), Andrew Stephenson, Aleicks Looney (Chris) and Blayke Norton; great-grandson, Jameson Yoakum; sisters, Barbara Versteegt and Beverly (Dennis) Foote all of Osceola. Additionally, Bonnie leaves behind brother-in-law, Tim (Verlene) Stephenson of Osceola, and sister-in-law, Debra Renee McChurch of Indianola as well as many loving nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends who will forever hold her in their hearts.

To honor Bonnie’s life and celebrate the beautiful person she was, a Celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held on January 6, 2024, from pm to 5:00 p.m. at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Iowa. This gathering will provide an opportunity for family and friends to come together, sharing stories and memories that will forever keep Bonnie’s spirit alive.

Bonnie’s legacy of kindness, dedication, and joy will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her. May she rest in eternal peace, knowing that she made a significant impact on the lives she touched.