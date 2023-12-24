Lois Maris (McCloney) Van Winkle

Lois Marie (McCloney) Van Winkle, 86, of Independence, Missouri passed away on Dec. 19, 2023 following an extended illness. She was surrounded by family when she passed.

She was born on December 1, 1937 in Osceola, Iowa to the late Floy Lucille (Edgington) McCloney and Everett Ray McCloney, Sr.

She graduated from Osceola High School in 1956. On Sept. 1, 1957, she was united in marriage to Floyd Charles Van Winkle at the United Methodist Church in Osceola.

She was a mother and homemaker until 1968 when she went to work at Sentinel Federal Savings and Loan in Kansas City, Missouri, then at Blue Ridge Bank and Trust in Independence, Missouri, from which she retired in 2002. She enjoyed cooking, canning and taking care of the children. She also enjoyed square dancing and traveling.

She will be missed greatly by all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband Floyd; two daughters, Marcia (Ronald) Wiggins of Holden, Missouri; Melita Van Winkle of Ozark, Missouri; two granddaughters, Shawna Raab and Amber Wiggins-McDaniel; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lillian (Rich) Gates of Des Moines and Ruth Robasse of Des Moines; five brothers, Frank McCloney of Missoula, Montana; Ronald (Deb) McCloney of Osceola; Richard (Barb) McCloney of Des Moines; Craig (Mary) McCloney of Osceola; and Roger (Debbie) McCloney of Norwalk; a sister-in-law, Delores Beakler of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Charles McCloney and Everett Ray McCloney, Jr.

A funeral service will be held on Dec. 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Funeral Services of Independence. Burial will be at Swan Lake Memorial Park in Grain Valley, Missouri.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.