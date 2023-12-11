Robert Wambold

Robert Carol Wambold was born May 2, 1938 in Osceola to Edward Wambold and Ruby Denly Wambold. He passed from this life on Dec. 8, 2023 at Lamoni Specialty Care. Bob was 90 years old.

Bob graduated from Osceola High School in 1951 and served in the US Army for two years. On February 4, 1956, Bob married Marjorie Whaley and they became parents to three children, Ed, Gary, and Sharon. Bob had two careers during his working life. He first was a lineman for the small independent Clarke County telephone company. The company grew to become General Tel that he retired from as a switch man. After those years as a telephone man Bob went to work part-time for Hy-Vee and retired from there as full-time dairy manager.

Leisure time and at home time Bob liked to support his family, the community and spend times with friends. Bob coached his boys and most of the neighborhood kids for several years of little league while, at the same time, he was playing slow pitch softball on a town team. He watched his kids, and his grandkids play their sports and was even lucky enough to attend some of his great grandkid’s events.

Bob spent many years in the Lions Club where he helped build shelter houses, helped for a few years with the Fourth of July celebration and spent many hours in the Lions concession stand. Bob always enjoyed a good visit whether it was over coffee at the neighborhood picnic table, around a campfire while camping, or over wine and cheese with special friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, a baby sister who died at birth, sister-in-law Karen Whaley of Ames, sister-in-law Maria Whaley of San Antonio, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Nita and Vance Schroeder of Minneapolis.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Marjorie Wambold, and son Ed Wambold, son Gary (Vielka) Wambold and daughter Sharon (Nathan) VanLoon all of Osceola. Also, his favorite people grandchildren --Cassie (Joe) Havlik of Leon, Hilary (Eric) Selsor of Osceola, Tristan Wambold of Jacksonville Fl., Colton VanLoon Hunter (Jodie) VanLoon of Humeston and Dustan (Alexis) VanLoon of Humeston as well as 7 great-grandchildren and brothers-in-law George Whaley of San Antonio, Michael (Billie) Whaley of Ames, Mel (Lyn) Whaley of Surprise, Arizona, and Carl (Cindy) Whaley of Garden City, Idaho.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18 at Maple Hill Cemetery in Osceola.

A Celebration of His Life will follow at the LifePoint Church Cafe, 801 N. Fillmore Osceola from 1:30 until 4:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18. Bob’s family invites friends to join them for the Celebration of Life Time from 1-4 even if unable to attend the graveside service.

