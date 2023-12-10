Jack England

John “Jack” Carter England, age 91, passed away Friday, Dec. 1. He is survived by his three children Kathleen Simpson, Diane England, and Jeffrey England; grandchildren Jesse Simpson (Jessica), Trevor Simpson, and Katelyn O’Connor (Sean); great-grandchildren Abigail Simpson, Harlow O’Connor, and Ellie Simpson. He is proceeded in death by his parents John and Ruth England; sisters Donna Farrell and Madolyn Gray; and grandson Joshua Woodard.

Born February 23, 1932 in his family home in Tingley, Iowa, Jack went on to graduate high school in his hometown. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a lifelong active member of the American Legion for 65 years. Jack was a farmer, trucker, equipment operator, avid volunteer, coin collector, jigsaw puzzle enthusiast as well as a loved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Memorial services will be Wednesday, Dec. 20 at the Tingley Community Building. Family luncheon will be held 12-1 p.m. with visitation to follow 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Tingley Community Building or the Ellston American Legion Post 541.

He will be laid to rest at a later date at the Tingley Cemetery with full military honors.