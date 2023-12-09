David Rockey

Funeral services are set for 76 year old David E Rockey of Truro, Iowa. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 at Calvary Baptist Church in St. Charles with interment at Peru Cemetery.

Kale Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for David E Rockey.

The family will be present to greet friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 at Calvary Baptist Church in St. Charles. If you are unable to attend the service in person, a live stream will be available at www.kalefuneralhome.com on David’s tribute wall beginning at 11 a.m., Monday.

Memorials may be directed to Calvary Baptist Church 109 N. Hartman, St. Charles, IA 50240, Pink Tractor Foundation. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com