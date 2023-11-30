Larry & Audrey Sadler

Larry Carl Sadler, 84, of Murray was born on June 25, 1939, in Liberty Center, Iowa. He was the son of Ivan and Vasca (Foust) Sadler. He passed away Sunday, November 26, 2023, at the Lucas County Health Center in Chariton.

Audrey Jean Sadler, 84, was born on December 20, 1938, in Bradshaw, Nebraska. She was the daughter of Harley and Minnie (Mason) Brown. She passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2023, in the home of her son.

Larry and Audrey both graduated from Indianola High School and were married soon thereafter. Larry enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1967. Audrey worked for a while, then accompanied Larry on his military deployment.

Larry was a police officer and a farmer for many years and retired as Police Chief of Dallas Center in 2002. Audrey was a homemaker and a nurse, and retired alongside Larry on an acreage in southern Iowa.

In his retirement years, Larry loved restoring old tractors and Audrey enjoyed being with him. They were active in the church and loved their church family.

Larry and Audrey were married sixty-six years, and go together into eternity.

Survivors include two daughters: Janella Tyler and Connie Hildebrandt, and a son, Ron Sadler, as well as six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Larry and Audrey are preceded in death by a son, Gary Sadler.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Fellowship Church in Osceola on Monday, December 4 at 11 a.m.

