Donavon Harrison

Donavon Duane Harrison, of Osceola formerly of Murray, son of Frank Donald Harrison and Beulah Ruth Hayden Harrison was born February 27, 1948 in Saint Charles, Iowa and passed from this life Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at 75 years of age.

Donavon received his education at East Union High School, graduating in 1966. Donavon worked as an operating engineer, and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers IUOE Local Union #234 since August 26, 1967 until his retirement during the summer of 2004. He remained a loyal member of IUOE #234 until his passing.

Those relatives who preceded Donavon in death were his father, mother, brother Lloyd Harrison, son Garrett Harrison, special friend Darla Mae Jenks, sister-in-law Eva Harrison, brother-in-law Mike Klippenes and nephew Keith Harrison.

Donavon leaves to cherish his memory; daughter Christal (Davin) Hills of West Des Moines, daughter Angela (Bryan) McDowell of Peru, brother Ronald (Shelly) Harrison of Siren, WI, sister Bonnie Kilppenes of Minneapolis; Grandchildren: Danielle (Mark) Hoepker of Orient, Devin (Amanda) Kolash of Norwalk, Shiane McKinney of Winterset, Caleb (Cyra) McKinney of Osceola, Spring (Jathan) Craig of Burnet, TX, Autumn (Ethan) Compton of Kingsland, TX; 8 great-grandchildren, as well as other relatives and many friends.

A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at Kale Funeral Home, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.