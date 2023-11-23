Francis Merrill Carns Jr was born on April 18th 1932 in Murray, Iowa to Francis Merrill Carns Sr. and Lucille Saffle Carns, the third of five children. He passed from this life on November 20th 2023.

Merrill, as everyone knew him, grew up in southern Iowa. He joined the United States Army in September of 1954, doing tours in both North Korea and Japan. When he returned to the States, he spent time with his Dad in California. He eventually returned to Southern Iowa and married Joy Lee Glenn on May 23, 1964. To this union blessed one daughter, Deborah.

Merrill was never afraid of hard work and when he returned to Iowa after his time overseas, he worked for local farmers and Delevan Manufacturing. He then joined the Indianola Police Department and served as an Officer for 23 years before retiring. After retiring from the police department, you could find him caring for his farm, working with his brother-in-law Wayne Burchett in Grand River, and driving the Osceola Cab for Junior Black and Pat Green.

He was a long-time faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Merrill loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. If you were to sit and talk with Merrill for any duration of time, he would quickly make you laugh. Merrill loved to talk about one of his greatest joys in life, his grandchildren and great grandkids. He spent many summer days on the farm watching Casey and Denver grow up. Merrill enjoyed spending time with his close friend, Doyle Curnes, attending gun shoots and just telling stories. He also enjoyed trips to Arizona to spend time with his nieces and their families.

Merrill is proceeded in death by his parents, sisters: Gayle (Wayne) Burchett and Jean (Wayne) Matthes, brothers: Richard (Dick) Carns and Max Carns, father-in-law, Leland James Glenn, and niece Cathy McCabe.

Merrills memory will live on in the hearts of his wife for 59 years, Joy, daughter, Debbie Overton, Grandchildren: Casey (Josh) Spoelstra, Denver (Dalli) Overton, great-grandchildren: Ethan Royce, Blake Francis, Khloe June Spoelstra and Newt James Overton, half-sister, Linda (George) Matusich, sisters-in-law: Joanna Carns and Emily Carns, nieces and nephews: Anne Barton, Mike (Maura) Ellyson, Kelly (Eric) Morris, Rod (Janice) Carns, Shani (John) Weirs, Cassie McAllister, Amanda (Tyler) Marshall, great nephew’s: Ken (Julie) Barton, Jacob (Andrea) Barton, along with many other friends and relatives.

Services will be held at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola, Saturday Nov. 25, 2023 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Aaron Wendorff officiating. The family will greet friends at a visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 at Kale Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to his family for a fitting tribute at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com